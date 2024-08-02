Typewriter Rodeo: Resilience

August 2, 2024

Resilience

Take a moment
Turn and gaze
At those mountains
Notice the part
Where the rock has fallen away
See that darkened streak
Still left from a burn
And see those paths
where the world has trodden over it
Again and again and again
And yet
You are still standing
You have the beauty
Of the scars
Of having lived
The parts that have fallen away
Have caused grief
But you are still standing
And perhaps that is what
It is all about
No matter how life pummels
You are still standing
And touching
The sky.

