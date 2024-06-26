He lingered for months in jail. Long waits for Texas mental health beds mean he’s not alone

From KERA News:

During his six months in the Tarrant County Jail, Kai’Yere Campbell kept asking his mom, “Am I going home?”

For a long time, Shantel Taylor didn’t have an answer for him.

Campbell is intellectually and developmentally disabled, according to Taylor, and a schizophrenia diagnosis in 2021 added another challenge. At 21, he can’t remember phone numbers, addresses or the year he graduated high school.

“He’s functioning on a childlike level,” Taylor said.

A court declared Campbell incompetent to stand trial, meaning he could not understand the charges against him or participate in his own defense. A judge ordered him to a state mental health facility.

The wait times for a bed in a state mental health facility can stretch months or even years. After being ordered to one, people have to wait behind bars, and their cases can’t move forward.

People with disabilities like Campbell’s have a long road ahead of them, said Beth Mitchell, an attorney and litigation coordinator for Disability Rights Texas.

“They’re the most vulnerable population of individuals found incompetent to stand trial,” she said. “And they’re the ones who will remain on the list the longest.”

Campbell behind bars

Campbell was living at a group home when he was arrested in December. He allegedly assaulted a group home worker, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, and he’s been charged with injury to an elderly person.

Taylor said her son was having an “episode” and group home staff wanted him taken to the hospital, not jail.

KERA reached out to the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD), asking for their account of the arrest and for an interview about when they decide to make arrests at group homes.

Officer Daniel Segura, a FWPD spokesperson, did not respond to the request for an interview. He confirmed Campbell was picked up for injury to an elderly person but did not give details about the circumstances of his arrest.

Two months later, the court declared Campbell incompetent to stand trial. That kicked off the competency restoration process — a court-ordered course of treatment designed to make sure someone can be prosecuted while understanding the charges against them.

People often have to complete the competency restoration process at a state psychiatric hospital. Some can also go to a state supported living center, a state-run facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) who have behavioral issues.

Her son’s involvement in the competency restoration process seemed futile to Taylor, who couldn’t imagine Campbell ever being able to participate in his own defense.

“What is the point in putting him on a waitlist to restore competency when he’s not going to retain any information?” she said. “He’s going to sit there and hallucinate the entire time.”

In May, the fifth month of his incarceration, Taylor said Campbell was suffering. On visits, she noticed he’d lost a significant amount of weight. Campbell was digging into his skin, leaving sores on his back, arm and head, she said.

“I don’t know what’s causing him to dig, but he’s digging down to the white meat,” she said.

In an email, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Robbie Hoy said Campbell refused to eat when he first came into custody, so jail staff bought chicken patties especially for him, because that’s all he would accept.