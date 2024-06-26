Texas doesn’t fund special education enough — and it’s hurting districts’ pockets

Higher costs

There’s extra money allocated in the state budget for regional day programs like the one at Davis Elementary. Districts who contribute dollars can send students to the nearby location that meets their needs if they don’t have a program. The special education funding those students receive follows them to the district they attend for the day school program.

Aleman said in theory, that money should be enough to fund the day school program and provide for the deaf and hard of hearing students’ educational needs.

“That’s not the reality,” he said. “They are shortchanged, just like all other students with disabilities in the state.”

There aren’t many students who are deaf or hard of hearing. About two to three out of 1,000 children in the country are born with detectable hearing loss according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. That’s why the program at Davis Elementary serves so many districts.

But Wainscott said teaching students who are deaf or hard of hearing is pricier.

“Our tech has gotten better and better and better, but it’s also got more and more expensive,” she said.

Plano ISD said closing the schools was a difficult but necessary financial decision. The district has had a growing budget deficit since 2017. Plano’s chief financial officer, Johnny Hill, said at the meeting that closing these campuses will save the district about $5.2 million annually. Other savings include a one-time $20.1 million capital expenditure reduction and avoiding the cost of rebuilding the four campuses, which would’ve cost at least $340 million. The four schools were all built during the 1970s.

Plano ISD is in an area with a lot of property wealth — but it doesn’t get to keep all of the property tax dollars it collects. The state sets a certain amount of money school districts get per student. It’s called the basic allotment. It’s about $6,160 per student. Special education students typically receive extra dollars through an additional allotment.

Any extra money Plano ISD collects gets sent to the Texas Education Agency to be redistributed to districts with less property wealth.

The basic allotment hasn’t gone up since 2019. But Plano ISD Superintendent Dr. Theresa Williams said at a recent school board meeting that inflation has increased the district’s expenses.

“From compensating our employees to the rising cost of construction to the cost of materials, resources, insurance, shield, utilities, the cost of doing business today can’t adequately be done with 2019 budget dollars,” Williams said.

There was a bill in the Texas House during the last legislative session that would’ve raised the basic allotment. Aleman said the bill also included changes to the state’s special education funding formula, something he said Disability Rights Texas championed. He said the current formula is overly complex and outdated.

The bill didn’t move forward after the House passed amendment to remove school voucher funding from the bill. Gov. Greg Abbott said he would veto any education funding legislation that didn’t include money for what he refers to as ‘school choice.’

Aleman said Abbott’s political differences over vouchers killed the bill.

“If he didn’t get that, then nothing was going to pass about school funding,” Aleman said.