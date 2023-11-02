Texas Rangers win club’s first World Series championship

No Texas Rangers fan will ever forget where they were on the night of November 1, 2023 – the night that their team finally won a World Series.
The Rangers moved to Arlington from Washington D.C. in 1972, and their fans have been waiting for a championship ever since. Some thought the team might be cursed after losing consecutive World Series in 2010 and 2011 – especially while watching the rival Houston Astros start a dynasty in the interim. But the Rangers’ time came at last, powered by an unstoppable lineup, solid defense, and just enough pitching.
John Moore, co-host of the Rangers Today podcast, spoke to the Texas Standard about the long-awaited win. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: What did it feel like last night when the Rangers recorded that last out?
John Moore: I was pretty emotional. For some of us, someone like me – you know, I went to my first Texas Rangers game in 1974 at the age of six with my dad, my grandfather, who are both deceased. And they got me involved. I’ve been going to games for years.
It’s been pretty lucky, I’ve been in the media for the last five years, which I get to cover the team I grew up loving. But I got to be honest, I didn’t didn’t travel on this trip. My partner, Jeff, went to Phoenix. I stayed home, had the entire family in the living room. To say there were a few tears is an understatement. It was pretty emotional.