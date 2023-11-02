Texas Standard for Nov. 2, 2023: The Texas Rangers are your World Series champions

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Why pharmacists are walking off the job nationwide

More than 2,000 U.S. pharmacists plan to walk off the job this week to pressure national drugstore chains to address poor working conditions.

Here to explain what is going on is Fiona Rutherford, who covers healthcare for Bloomberg.

Rangers bring the team’s first-ever World Series title home to Texas

The Texas Rangers brought home the franchise’s first World Series title last night when they overcame the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-0. John Moore, co-host of Rangers Today Baseball Podcast, joins the Standard with a recap.

RGV residents rally for Middle East peace

Some rallies around Texas have expressed support for Palestinian civilians caught in the war between Hamas and Israel that has killed thousands, including many children.

Rio Grande Valley residents recently gathered in McAllen to share their hopes for peace in the region. Texas Public Radio’s Gaige Davila has more.

Fight over the future of AI puts big tech at odds with itself

As adoption and concern over artificial intelligence grows, companies like Google, Meta and Open AI are feuding over regulation. At issue: whether AI tech should be built and owned by one company or should rely on open source software.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the Standard with the latest.

They’re smoking the good stuff at Texas Monthly’s barbecue festival

The Texas Monthly BBQ Fest returns to Lockhart this weekend.

Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn joins the Standard with a mouth-watering preview.

San Antonio’s Donkey Lady gets a modern re-imagining

San Antonio-based performance artist Marisela Barrera tells the legend of the Donkey Lady and why “La Burra” has become the topic of several of her projects. Hear from her in this show ID.

What it’s like to intern with a World Series-winning baseball team

When the Texas Rangers clinched their first World Series title last night, a Texas A&M senior had a front-row seat.

Paige Zizka is a sports management student interning with the team. She joins us to talk about her memorable semester.

He killed a police officer. Was he protected by Texas’ ‘stand your ground’ laws?

In 2014, Marvin Guy was asleep with his girlfriend when someone smashed in the windows to his apartment. Guy thought he was being robbed and fired his gun out the window. He didn’t know he was shooting at the police – ultimately killing one officer.

Now, Guy is on trial for murder, facing life in prison. It’s a case that may test the bounds of Texas’ “stand your ground” laws.

Marshall Project journalist Maurice Chammah joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.