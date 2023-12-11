Urban school districts in Texas struggle to make ends meet despite record property wealth

It’s no secret that it costs a pretty penny to live in the Texas state capital. Rent’s gotten so high that some residents are being priced out.

So, even though they couldn’t really afford it this year, the Austin Independent School District gave its employees a raise.

“It’s very difficult for our employees to live in the city that they work in, and so, we knew that we needed to do something with regards to doing our best to pay our employees a livable wage,” said Eduardo Ramos, the district’s chief financial officer.

Pretty much everything costs more than it did in 2019. But in Texas, the state’s public schools are still getting the same amount they were four years ago.

Bills that would have increased state education funding this year have been stymied by Gov. Greg Abbott, who made passing a school voucher bill a condition of increasing funding for public schools.

That flat funding has school districts across Texas struggling to balance their budgets — even large, urban districts with a lot of property wealth.

Austin ISD’s salary bump pushed the district into a $52 million deficit, even though it collects more in property tax revenue than almost any other in the state.

The reason: Austin ISD also pays more recapture than any other district in the state.

In Texas, anything above an amount set by the state legislature gets redistributed to property-poor districts through recapture, the state’s property-wealth equalization system. Most people know it as Robin Hood.