The military is opening more childcare centers, but thousands of kids remain on waitlists

From the American Homefront Project:

In October, a new state-of-the-art child care center on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar became the first of three such facilities to open on a San Diego military base. It’s the first step in expanding the capacity of a system strained by pandemic labor shortages and long waiting lists, Navy officials said.

The new child care center has room for more than 300 children. Though it’s not yet fully staffed, Janet Hooten, the child development program manager for Navy Region Southwest, said the new center will have room for many of the roughly 500 military children currently on the Miramar waiting list.

But that’s just a percentage of the overall need in San Diego.

“(In) metro San Diego we have about 2,600 children on the waitlist,” Hooten said. “About 1,100 of those are under the age of 12 months.”

The age of kids is significant because younger children — notably, infants — require a much smaller provider-to-child ratio, she said.

The latest figures from the Navy show an improvement since the summer of 2022, when more than 4,000 military children in San Diego were on the waitlist.

It’s not just a San Diego problem. For years the military child care system has been plagued by long waitlists — a problem exacerbated by pandemic labor shortages.

As of November, more than 8,500 military children and 2,000 non-military children around the world were on waiting lists for Department of Defense child care.

Francisco Jamison is the chief of military programs and strategy at Child Care Aware of America, the nonprofit organization that helps manage the Pentagon’s fee assistance subsidy for military families.

Long waitlists are only a symptom of a larger problem, he said.

“Ten years ago, the waitlist was the biggest challenge,” Jamison said. “It has gone down to, in my opinion, third place. Having enough staff (and) having enough centers are way more important now; the waitlist would be improved if we could fix that.”