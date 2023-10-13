Here’s how you can safely view the annular solar eclipse in Texas this weekend

Now, how are you going to watch it? Since you’re at the observatory are you going to be looking through that great big telescope? Are you going to go outside?

At McDonald Observatory, it will not be the big telescopes that are pointing at the sun. Those are nighttime telescopes, and they’re not ready for the kind of light the sun gives off.

We are going to have some telescopes pointing at the sun, and they’ll be safe to look through because they will have proper solar filters. And that’s super, super important because during this eclipse event, nobody should look straight at the sun, ever.

Let’s talk about this in a little bit more detail, because I know I’ve seen some – they look almost like 3D glasses, but they’re not; you should not use 3D glasses – specially designed glasses as they’re marketed, and they usually go for about $3, $5, something like that. Those, I presume, are effective. How do you know?

If you have a pair of eclipse glasses or glasses that claim to be safe to look at the sun, the first thing you would want to do is check them and make sure there aren’t any pinholes in them.

The next thing you want to do is look at the back, and it should say somewhere it meets the requirements of ISO 12312-2. Now, it really helps if you get your eclipse glasses from a really reputable source, and that’s probably your best bet.

But we also have what we call eclipse viewers. So it’s got that same material in it, but the window is an inch high and about three inches long. And it turns out those are easier to use if, for example, you’re already wearing glasses – you can just hold them in front of your eyes. They’re easier to share because you don’t have to fiddle with taking them on and off. So you’ll find both those eclipse glasses and eclipse viewers here and there.