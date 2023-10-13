Typewriter Rodeo: The Beast of Bear Creek

This spooky season, Texas Standard is Tracking Texas Cryptids. The Typewriter Rodeo team is also in on the hunt. The target of this poem is said to live in Kimble County.

The Beast of Bear Creek

red stars glow bright

embers in the dark

sparks glittering

across the creek

lasering their way

through Fat Bear Week

because lo

these sparks

these embers

this eerie glow

comes from worse than fat bears

hungry for more

comes from worse than any other

strange cryptid of lore

because these eyes

these lasers

these burning bridges

of anger and retribution

these rubies, these capsules

of time

of memories

not lost

not forgotten

but held

tight and close, baked, kilned

keening heartbeats

howling fates

these eyes they watch you

they’ll never abate

The Beast of Bear Creek

stares ahead

laying in wait

the Beast of Bear Creek

always

awake

Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook or Twitter, or send us an email.

Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.