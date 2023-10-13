Typewriter Rodeo: The Beast of Bear Creek

This spooky season, Texas Standard is Tracking Texas Cryptids. The Typewriter Rodeo team is also in on the hunt. The target of this poem is said to live in Kimble County.
The Beast of Bear Creek
red stars glow bright
embers in the dark
sparks glittering
across the creek
lasering their way
through Fat Bear Week
because lo
these sparks
these embers
this eerie glow
comes from worse than fat bears
hungry for more
comes from worse than any other
strange cryptid of lore
because these eyes
these lasers
these burning bridges
of anger and retribution
these rubies, these capsules
of time
of memories
not lost
not forgotten
but held
tight and close, baked, kilned
keening heartbeats
howling fates
these eyes they watch you
they’ll never abate
The Beast of Bear Creek
stares ahead
laying in wait
the Beast of Bear Creek
always
awake
Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook or Twitter, or send us an email.
Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.
If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.