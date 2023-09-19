‘An epidemic’: Syphilis rages through Texas, causing newborn cases to climb amid treatment shortage

Syphilis rates in Texas continue to climb, alarming healthcare workers who see the highest increases among pregnant people and newborns. A shortage of treatment is complicating efforts to combat it.



Share this story with a friend: Facebook

Twitter

Email



By Karen Brooks Harper & Jayme Lozano Carver, The Texas TribuneHealth & Science, Texas Tribune

Photo by Cory Clark / NurPhoto