Texas Standard for Sept. 19, 2023: Texas is known for its crazy weather. Which city has it the worst?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023:

How Houston schools are faring a month into a statewide takeover

When Mike Miles took over the Houston school district as the state-appointed superintendent, he rolled out a program called the New Education System at about a third of its campuses.

About a month into the school year, the new system has received plenty of pushback in the community and among teaching staff. Houston Chronicle education reporter Anna Bauman joins the Standard with the latest.

Ken Paxton who? Life in Collin County goes on despite impeachment trial

Texas politicians, journalists and news junkies all have spent much of the past two weeks focused on Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial.

But even in Paxton’s political power base of Collin County, life went on as usual for many. KERA’s Caroline Love has the story.

North East ISD could allow chaplains to provide mental health services in schools

The North East ISD school board in San Antonio is exploring the idea of allowing chaplains to perform the duties of school counselors in the district.

Texas Public Radio’s Camille Phillips reports on what happened during an initial discussion on the topic at this month’s board meeting.

Texas is known for its crazy weather. Which city has it the worst?

Texans know living here means being prepared for anything when it comes to the weather. Folks on the Gulf Coast are practiced at preparing for hurricanes, while those up north are accustomed to the wail of tornado sirens. Then there’s the unpredictable freezes, floods and droughts.

But which part of Texas has the worst weather? San Antonio Express-News meteorologist Anthony Franze answers the question on today’s Standard.

Why are syphilis cases spiking in Texas?

Syphilis cases across Texas rose by 22% last year, according to preliminary numbers, and the number of cases is more than double what was reported in Texas five years ago.

What’s behind the spike in cases? Texas Tribune health reporter Karen Brooks Harper joins the Standard with the story.

College dorms in Central Texas are overcrowded. Schools and students are getting creative.

Texas State University in San Marcos is facing high demand for on-campus housing – and that’s put the school over capacity and struggling with where to put its record-sized freshman class.

KUT’s Maya Fawaz reports on how the school and students are adapting.

The Latina pioneer who opened the door to women in STEM

Historically, women have been underrepresented in often high-paying STEM industries (science, technology, engineering and math). And the difference is even more pronounced among women of color.

A Latina scientist from South Texas was one of the first to open doors for women like her. As part of our focus on Hispanic Heritage Month, Elisabeth Jimenez with the Voces Oral History Center shares her story.

John Whitmire’s plan to bring DPS troopers to Houston yielded mixed results in Austin and Dallas

Houston’s mayoral contest is heating up, with early voting just over a month away. One of the more controversial campaign proposals comes from state Sen. John Whitmire.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider examines Whitmire’s proposal to bring in state troopers to Houston to reduce crime, as well as how similar efforts played out in other major Texas cities.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.