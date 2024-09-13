New play uses comedy and satire to subvert assumptions on political thinking of Latinos

César, I understand this is your first time directing. How do you go about taking these words on a page and delivering them to an audience? There must be special challenges here, especially given the nature of what you’re talking about.

César Jáquez: Absolutely. Yeah, it is my first time. It’s my directing debut here in Houston.

So it’s been a whirlwind of a bunch of emotions, but I, luckily, have been sitting on this play for about eight months. So I got to do a workshop with Bernardo actually up in San Diego and the Old Globe Theater and, you know, I’ve been really able to digest it and really think about what I wanted and how to make these themes come to life.

So I’ve been really fortunate to have so much time to really think about it. And I also have a great, great production team. I have a great cast and a great theater who’s supporting me and supporting this play and the overall message of this show.

It’s been a little challenging because it does deal with some serious topics, but in a comedic way. So making sure that we find a balance of both and making sure that Bernardo’s words are upheld to its highest standards…

But it’s been fun. It’s been a dream come true. Honestly, I couldn’t have dreamed for a better show to be my first show to direct.

Bernardo, let’s talk about the character who sort of seems to be a fulcrum in this play, the professor. What’s really interesting, as I understand it, the audience is never told what specific party hired the professor. Could you walk us through that decision? What was on your mind there?

Bernardo Cubría: Yeah, the truth is I don’t really like plays or movies that preach at you and tell you that they have the answers to life. I don’t think that I have answers. I think I have a lot of questions, right?

And so I thought it’s better to make it just “the political party,” because the thing I’m really trying to talk about is sort of demanding that people see everybody who they interact with as fully formed, three dimensional people way more than just labels or categories that political parties try to put us in.

And so, to me, it was like I don’t want to make a play that tells people what political party I agree with. I mean, I’m a theater person. I think people could probably guess. But, you know, I wanted to make a play that welcomed everyone into the theater, you know?

» GET MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE STATE: Sign up for Texas Standard’s weekly newsletters

Yeah, but that’s just it, César, because I think that there are these stereotypes which are often presented. I know here in Texas you watch a lot of the news and what you’ll hear is this narrative about how the GOP, for example, is making big inroads into the Latino vote. A lot packed into a statement like that. But how do you use these ideas? How do you eliminate these ideas onstage?

César Jáquez: That’s a great question. I think it’s just like leaning into these characters who are being presented as fully human.

You know, they have opinions that range that you would be surprised, depending on where they come from – their nationality and their lived experiences that Bernardo wrote. And they say certain things that, not to give too much away, that make you be like you can’t just assume that someone is going to vote for someone just because you’re from a certain area or because they all look the same.

So it’s been really interesting just to dive into the full humanity of these people, real people. And it really does show the diaspora of the Latin community because not everybody thinks the same, not all of us. Just because we’re all brown doesn’t mean that we all think the same or have the same morals.

So just deep diving into that and like just taking a lens and just going in a little slowly into them and thinking about where they’re from, how immigration reform affects people from different parts of the country and how it affects their communities or just like really leaning into seeing these characters as fully human and not just like stereotypes or caricatures.