New play uses comedy and satire to subvert assumptions on political thinking of Latinos

“The Latino vote” is something political analysts strive to understand and capture every election year.
We often hear pollsters and talking heads on the news going on about it, right? But despite what pundits might wish, it is neither as simple to understand nor as monolithic as the label might suggest.
For many voters in Texas, the whole framing can seem exhausting. But it served as the inspiration for playwright Bernardo Cubría, who wrote a new comedy satire premiering in Houston today called “The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote” – directed by César Jáquez.
Cubría and Jáquez spoke with the Standard on never identifying a specific party in the play and the challenges of bringing words from the page to stage. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: How about one of you give us a quick rundown of this play and who the characters are. This sounds like solid gold for the right stand-up comic. Bernardo, could you tell us a little bit more about what this is about?
Bernardo Cubría: Sure. So the play is a satire about this sort of notion that the Latino vote would be monolithic, that everyone – from Tijuana to Buenos Aires – would somehow agree with each other.
And the simple plot of this story is that this professor of Latin studies, Paola, is hired by, “the political party” to help them reach the Latino/Latinx/Latine vote just in time for the election that’s about a month away.
And the question is, can she do it? Will she be able to help them? And the main reason she accepts it is because she’s been going through some IVF treatments and she’s trying to get pregnant. And so because the money is too good to pass up, she says yes and hopefully hilarity ensues.
Now, Bernardo, I don’t want to let you off the hook personally, because I understand last election cycle you got a little bit of election anxiety over some of this. You sort of channeled that anxiety into this play.
Bernardo Cubría: Yes. So I’m sad to admit that in the last two election cycles, I spent most of my free time arguing with strangers on Twitter, to which my wife would say, “What are you doing? Please stop doing this. This helps me no one.”
And I learned my lesson and I thought “this time, why not write a comedy?” Because that’s the best way to deal with this kind of anxiety and try to, instead of preach it to people, create a space where we can all talk to each other and actually listen to people who disagree with us.
Because I think the huge mistake I made for eight years was preaching at people, yelling at people, not treating them as human beings and three dimensional people. And so I wanted to make a play about that and hopefully get us all to listen to each other a little bit more.