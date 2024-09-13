Today for Sept. 13, 2024: Wind turbine blade recycling could become a reality

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Texas AG’s top deputy faces legal ethics case over false election claims

The state’s top court heard arguments Thursday in a legal ethics case against Brent Webster, a top deputy for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The case questions whether AG lawyers made false claims to the U.S. Supreme Court while challenging the 2020 election results. The Texas Newsroom’s Lauren McGaughy joins the Standard with the latest.

The state’s largest public transit system couldn’t pass a budget

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), relied on by almost a quarter-million North Texans daily, couldn’t pass next year’s budget. Two motions to pass different budget proposals fell short of the two-thirds vote needed.

If no agreement is reached, the consequences could be significant. KERA’s Pablo Arauz Peña reports on what’s next for DART and its riders.

The crazy foods coming to the State Fair this year

Fried Twinkies and funnel cakes now have some new competition at this year’s State Fair of Texas. 36 new food items have been added, including 10 Big Tex Choice Award winners. David Brown reveals what’s on the menu.

Could Texas’ new student data system cost schools money?

The Texas Education Agency updated its system for collecting data from school districts, but school administrators across the state are worried.

The change, now statewide, has led to thousands of unresolved errors which could impact funding. The Texas Tribune’s Jaden Edison joins the show with more.

Wind turbine blade recycling could become a reality

As wind energy becomes a larger part of Texas’ power grid, the issue of what to do with old turbine blades is becoming more urgent. Typically lasting about 20 years, these blades pile up in “turbine graveyards,” with no reuse options.

But a Colorado research team at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory may have developed a recyclable blade. Nicholas Rorrer joins the Standard to explain the innovation.

This comedy tackles the ‘Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote’

Every election year, the so-called “Latino vote” is analyzed by political pundits, but playwright Bernardo Cubría sees it differently. His new satire, “The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote,” debuts in Houston, challenging assumptions about this diverse group of voters.

Cubría and director César Jáquez joins the show to discuss the play’s humor and message.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

The Texas Tribune’s James Barragán joins the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.