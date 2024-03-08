Thomas Haden Church describes his journey to becoming an ‘Accidental Texan’

Actor Thomas Haden Church has a face that you’d no doubt recognize – from the blockbuster Spider-Man movies or the indie hit “Sideways,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

You’d also likely recognize his voice, usually with hints of something unmistakably Texan. His latest film is called “Accidental Texan” and is in theaters today.

He joined the Standard to talk about his life as a cattle rancher and actor in the state. Listen to the interview above or read transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: You can’t believe everything you read on the internet. So please tell us yourself about how it was that you became a Texan?

Thomas Haden Church: I was brought to Texas when I was two years old by my mother, along with my younger brother and my older sister, [from] I guess you would call it Central California – Woodland, California, would be the nearest town. Sacramento is a is a big city that’s near Woodland. And, we moved first to Fort Worth briefly and then to El Paso, and we lived in El Paso until we moved back to Fort Worth in ‘68.

And then my mother married my adopted father, and we moved to various places around the state. And then I went to North Texas and, you know, then lived in Dallas and then moved to L.A., but always had one boot on Texas soil.

I would say, I mean, I did have a home in California – in L.A. – for 12 years. But I always tried to keep a place in Texas, and now I’ve actually lived completely in Texas for almost 23 years.

You know, that’s amazing and you certainly got the tour. I think you’ve seen more of Texas than lots of Texans who’ve lived here for a really long time. So you’re in Central Texas now, just a couple hours from Austin. Why was that the place that you wanted to call home?

You know, in the mid-90s, I always aspired really to be a rancher. And when I was a kid, my very first job was on a ranch when I was 13 years old in South Texas. There was a ranch that was owned by a big ranching family down there that we went to church with.

And some of the men were friends with my dad, but my brother Tex – that was his nickname – he and I were looking for a ranch to buy together, and we just always loved the Hill Country. We hunted in the Hill Country when we were kids in the early ’70s.

And so he lived in Dallas, and I was living partly in L.A. and partly in Austin. He eventually bought a ranch up a little bit west of Abilene. And I bought my ranch to the southwest of Kerrville, which is where I live. I live in Kerrville, and then the ranch is about is about 30 miles away.