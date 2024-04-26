Texas Standard for April 26, 2024: After being targeted for decades, new regulations protect mountain lions

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, April 26, 2024.

What’s next for pro-Palestine campus protests in Texas and across the nation?

Fallout continues from protests and the pushback from law enforcement at the University of Texas at Austin.

For more, the Standard’s joined by Steven Collis, director of the Bech-Loughlin First Amendment Center at UT.

After being targeted for decades, new regulations protect mountain lions

Mountain lions are seldom seen in Texas, but make no mistake, they’re out there. These big quiet cats are found throughout the Lone Star State, particularly west of the Pecos River.

For the state’s whole history, ranchers here have waged war against mountain lions – but that might change soon. Longtime mountain lion researcher Patricia Moody Harveson joins the show with more.

RGV counties face tough choices as drought along the border intensifies

The two reservoirs that provide virtually all of the water supply to the Rio Grande Valley and its Mexican neighbors are now at their lowest levels on record due to an extended drought that has affected communities on both sides of the border.

Texas Public Radio’s Pablo De La Rosa has more.





Cyberattacks target infrastructure in rural Texas

According to cybersecurity experts, Texas is in the crosshairs of attempts by hackers not so much seeking money or ransom – but trying to attack critical infrastructure like water systems and utilities.

Francesca Lockhart, with UT-Austin’s Strauss Center for International Security and Law, joins the Standard with more.

What’s behind the closure of some legendary Texas barbecue joints?

A recent headline in The New York Times declared “Texas Barbecue Is the Best It Has Ever Been.”

But in the Grey Lady’s accolades there’s certainly a bitter irony, since many of Texas’ historic barbecue joints are rapidly becoming … history. Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn joins the show with more.

New film documents 74-year-old Bobby Haas’s quest for a world record

Bobby Haas was likely best known in Texas for two things: he was once the co-owner of Dr Pepper, and he opened a motorcycle museum in Dallas. But prior to his death in 2021, he was hoping to add one more descriptor: world record holder.

Michael Rowley was working with Haas to capture the attempt in a documentary. Now the film, “Racing Mister Fahrenheit” is premiering at the Dallas International Film Festival. He joins the Standard today.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.