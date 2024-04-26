UT faculty hold rally to criticize protest crackdown — without police show of force

From KUT News:
A crowd of about 500 demonstrators gathered by the UT Austin tower Thursday to condemn the university’s handling of a pro-Palestinian protest that resulted in nearly 60 arrests a day earlier.
Unlike on Wednesday, there were no Austin police officers or state troopers at the demonstration and only about 25 UT Police. The National Guard said it was aware of protests, but members had not been sent to UT.
The Texas State Employees Union and the American Association of University Professors organized the demonstration in response to the heavy police presence at the student protest.
In a letter, the Faculty Council expressed “serious concerns” over the decision to request state police presence Wednesday.
“Across the generations, our University has been home to protests of every shape and size, and to a tradition of meeting those protests with understanding and nuance–not with police batons and body shields,” the letter said.