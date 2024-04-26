UT faculty hold rally to criticize protest crackdown — without police show of force

Despite the presence of counterprotesters, Thursday’s “teach-in” was peaceful. Speakers condemned UT President Jay Hartzell for calling in law enforcement, belted chants of “Hartzell out!” and expressed support for Palestinians in Gaza.

“We have lost confidence in those who call themselves leaders, who abandoned their community and their campus after inviting the police state to take over this campus,” Pavithra Vasudevan, an assistant professor at UT, called out to the protesters, who repeated after her.

Pauline Strong, president of the UT chapter of the American Association of University Professors, read a statement calling for Hartzell’s resignation.

Hartzell said protesters Wednesday were in violation of school rules and that the Forty Acres would not be “occupied.” He and Gov. Greg Abbott requested help from state troopers to police the protest. At least 57 people were arrested on loitering charges. Charges against at least 46 have been dismissed.

“I feel like Hartzell’s statement was woefully inadequate and vague,” said Rich Heyman, an urban planning professor at UT who attended the demonstration Thursday.

He said the protests on Wednesday were peaceful until law enforcement from multiple agencies arrived.

“[Hartzell] didn’t explain how the decision was made to call in the riot troops that provoked violence from what was a nonviolent, peaceful protest,” Heyman said.

Abbott said Wednesday’s protest was “hate-filled” and “anti-Semitic.” He called for the students’ expulsion.

Heyman said he hasn’t been deeply involved in attending pro-Palestinian rallies and events, but as a Jewish man, he hasn’t felt targeted.

“I haven’t seen any antisemitism here,” he said. “The only violence or intimidation I’ve seen from anybody is from the police and the state troopers yesterday and today as well.”