Texas Standard for Aug. 19, 2024: What Texas Democrats can look forward to as the DNC kicks off

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Aug. 19, 2024:

What Texas Democrats can look forward to as the DNC kicks off

Though the Lone Star State is not expected to be in play for Democrats when it comes to electoral votes this fall, Texans make up the third-largest delegation at this week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

So what should those delegates, and viewers watching from home, expect from the next four days? Sharon Navarro, professor of political science and geography at the University of Texas at San Antonio, joins us to discuss.

San Antonio band Los Texmaniacs playing the DNC

San Antonio band Los Texmaniacs will perform at the Democratic National Convention this evening as part of its first night in Chicago.

Texas Public Radio’s Valentina Barerra-Ibarra spoke with Max Baca, the frontman behind the Grammy award-winning conjunto group, about his recent accolades and the upcoming performance.

Proposed 20-gate concourse for Austin airport a step closer to reality

A new 20-gate concourse at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is getting closer to becoming a reality. As KUT’s Nathan Bernier reports, the city has now selected a company to build the billion-dollar facility:



School districts on the local level eye cellphone bans

Cellphone bans in public schools have been gaining momentum across the country, with states like Indiana and Florida blocking them statewide. That hasn’t happened here in Texas, but more and more local districts are joining the movement.

KUT News’ Becky Fogel looks at a couple of school systems in the Austin area that have launched cellphone bans for the new school year.

Scientists develop soil that can feed and water itself

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have developed a special type of soil that can actually pull water from the air and slowly release nutrients to plants. Think of it like a super soil that helps plants stay hydrated and fed without needing as much water or fertilizer.

Guihuah Yu, one of the scientists on the team, joins us today.

Hear that? It’s everything you wanted to know about periodical cicadas

Wizzie Brown, program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and our go-to insect expert, gives us the scoop on periodical cicadas.

Something bugging you? Send the Standard your insect questions and we’ll pass them along.



San Antonio woman keeps shoe-shining trade alive

Nowadays it’s hard to find a place where you can get your shoes professionally shined. But a woman in downtown San Antonio is continuing the old-fashioned trade.

Texas Public Radio’s Brian Kirkpatrick has the story.

Behind the group looking to purge Texas voter rolls

Conservative activists are submitting lists of names to county election officials all over Texas, claiming the listed people are illegally registered to vote. The activists claim these voters don’t live in the county they’re registered in, are not U.S. citizens, or have died.

Some of these protests are being filed by individual activists, but a Houston-based group called True the Vote is leading the charge.

Natalia Contreras has been following this story for Votebeat and The Texas Tribune and joins us to discuss.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Raul Alonzo with the Talk of Texas.