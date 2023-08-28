Texas Standard for Aug. 28, 2023: After environmentally destructive launch, will regulators let SpaceX blast off again?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

A judge blocked Texas’ law banning gender-affirming care for trans youth. What’s next?

Last week, a Texas judge temporarily blocked a state law that would ban transgender minors from accessing transition-related medical care. The law, passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year, was set to go into effect on Sept. 1, but a Travis County district court judge said the law likely violates the Texas Constitution because it infringes on a parent’s right to make decisions about their children.

The Texas Newsroom’s Julián Aguilar joins the Standard with an overview.

Texas doctors say ban on gender-affirming care hurts patients and providers

More than 770 new laws passed by the Texas Legislature are set to go take effect Sept. 1. All this week, the Standard and its partners are looking at some of these new laws.

As noted above, SB 14 bans trans minors from accessing gender-affirming medical care. Texas is one of several Republican-led states where lawmakers have taken aim at trans people. KERA’s Elena Rivera reports that Texas doctors who treat trans patients say the law would interfere with their jobs and their patients.

Let’s talk about bugs!

Wizzie Brown is a program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and our go-to insect expert. Something bugging you? Send the Standard your insect questions and we’ll pass them along.

Will Europe face a natural gas shortage going into fall and winter?

As Russia started to cut off natural gas supplies in the summer of 2022, the economies of Europe appeared to be on the approach of a historic disaster. The situation was lessened by Europe’s prompt response.

What does the future hold for natural gas supplies in Europe? Kpler oil analyst Matt Smith joins the Standard with more.

After 40 years, a new fire’s been lit under this Texas barbecue institution

How can a smokehouse that has been serving barbecue for four decades be transformed? Jeff Payne, the owner of Cousins BBQ in Fort Worth, has chosen to start off with updated sides, full barbecue platters and “All You Can Meat.”

Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn serves up the details.

New memoir shares the stories of two conscientious objector combat medics in Vietnam

For many who supported the Vietnam war, protesters and conscientious objectors were often cast as unpatriotic. But some conscientious objectors nonetheless agreed to put on the uniform and serve – in protest and without weapons.

A new book, “Duty to Serve, Duty to Conscience,” is a memoir from two such people. Co-author James Kearney talks with Texas Standard today.

After environmentally destructive launch, will regulators let SpaceX blast off again?

A failed SpaceX rocket launch in April caused significant environmental damage in South Texas, U.S. wildlife officials say. A review from the Fish and Wildlife Service revealed debris strewn across tidal flats, dead animals and acres of parkland burned.

SpaceX aims to pacify regulators by adding improvements to the rebuilt launchpad, but it’s unclear if the company will need to further mitigate environmental damage before another launch attempt. Bloomberg reporter Dana Hull joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.