Texas Standard for Dec. 15, 2023: Exploring the difficulties of rural reproductive care in West Texas

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023:

Harris County sentences the most people to die. It’s an unfair system where death is by design, says new report

Since the death penalty was reinstated in 1975, Harris County has sentenced nearly 300 people to die – more people than any other county in the U.S. A new report examines over two dozen death penalty cases in Harris County and finds a system that makes it nearly impossible for someone to get a truly fair trial.

Wren Collective founder Jessica Brand joins the Standard with her group’s findings.

How did the Austin/San Antonio shooting suspect get his gun?

Shane James Jr. is accused of shooting and killing six people across Austin and San Antonio. What exactly happened that day, and how did the suspect get hold of a gun?

Texas Newsroom reporter Lauren McGaughy joins the Standard with what she’s learned.

A new podcast explores the difficulties of rural reproductive care

Part of the allure of the Big Bend region is its remoteness. But when you live out there and need to access healthcare, that same isolation can be terrifying.

A new podcast from Marfa Public Radio looks at one aspect of that challenge: reproductive care. Reporter Annie Rosenthal joins the show to discuss the series “So Far From Care.”

Put some oomph into your holidays with San Antonio’s Tubameisters

Who are San Antonio’s Tubameisters? Two-hundred Tuba players performing holiday music. No, really. They do! Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan has the story:



Victor Wembanyama was supposed to rebuild the Spurs dynasty. Instead, they’re in a record losing streak

When the San Antonio Spurs drafted No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama this summer, the future looked bright, and the season couldn’t get here fast enough.

Fast-forward to today, and Wembanyama’s Spurs have lost 18 games in a row – a new franchise record. What happened? Yahoo Sports reporter Jake Fischer joins the show with some answers.

‘Beneath the Sands of Monahans’ is a hard-boiled Texas road trip

Charlie Alcorn always knew he wanted to write a Texas road novel. And of course, it has to follow the football season.

“Beneath the Sands of Monahans” is set in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The protagonist, Archie Weesatche, has to raise $650,000 to help his ex-lover, Josephine, secure $6.5 million in cartel cash. We’ll hear from the author today.

Like Impressionists? Here’s why you shouldn’t miss this modern master at Fort Worth’s Kimbell

Monet, Renoir and Gauguin have all had blockbuster shows at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth. KERA’s Jerome Weeks reports the museum now has a big new show about another, lesser-known, French master: Pierre Bonnard.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune senior managing editor Ayan Mittra stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.