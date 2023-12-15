Typewriter Rodeo: Ode to NPR!

The Typewriter Rodeo operates by request — this poem came from a suggestion by a listener identified as @earthweaver, who asked for some verses celebrating NPR.
Ode to NPR!
Turn on the radio
When you don’t know which way to go
When you wake up in a haze
In the blur of days
When all the news overwhelms
They are here, at the helm
To slow down all the chatter
To focus on what matters
A frewsh perspective, a life story
With a hint, of alleory
With nothing dumbed down
Or covering old ground
With wit and intelligence
Sorting through, and making sense
And perhaps, most emphatic
Without being overdramatic
Without catering to ads
With caving to fads
Not beholden to the latest buyer
They can aim, well, higher
So you can settle for hacks
Or you can opt, for facts
When you wake up in a haze
Barely know who you are
The best start to your days?
It’s NPR.
Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.
Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.
If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.