Typewriter Rodeo: Ode to NPR!

Each week, the Standard reaches out to Austin’s Typewriter Rodeo for a custom poem on Texas topics.

By Sean PetrieDecember 15, 2023 1:43 pm, ,

The Typewriter Rodeo operates by request — this poem came from a suggestion by a listener identified as @earthweaver, who asked for some verses celebrating NPR.

Ode to NPR!

Turn on the radio
When you don’t know which way to go
When you wake up in a haze
In the blur of days
When all the news overwhelms
They are here, at the helm
To slow down all the chatter
To focus on what matters
A frewsh perspective, a life story
With a hint, of alleory
With nothing dumbed down
Or covering old ground
With wit and intelligence
Sorting through, and making sense

And perhaps, most emphatic
Without being overdramatic
Without catering to ads
With caving to fads
Not beholden to the latest buyer
They can aim, well, higher

So you can settle for hacks
Or you can opt, for facts

When you wake up in a haze
Barely know who you are
The best start to your days?

It’s NPR.

a photo of the typewritten poem on a torn half sheet of light yellow paper. the paper rests on a laptop keyboard with a pair of headphones next to it.

 

