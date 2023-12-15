Typewriter Rodeo: Ode to NPR!

The Typewriter Rodeo operates by request — this poem came from a suggestion by a listener identified as @earthweaver, who asked for some verses celebrating NPR.

Ode to NPR!



Turn on the radio

When you don’t know which way to go

When you wake up in a haze

In the blur of days

When all the news overwhelms

They are here, at the helm

To slow down all the chatter

To focus on what matters

A frewsh perspective, a life story

With a hint, of alleory

With nothing dumbed down

Or covering old ground

With wit and intelligence

Sorting through, and making sense

And perhaps, most emphatic

Without being overdramatic

Without catering to ads

With caving to fads

Not beholden to the latest buyer

They can aim, well, higher

So you can settle for hacks

Or you can opt, for facts

When you wake up in a haze

Barely know who you are

The best start to your days?

It’s NPR.

Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.

Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.