Texas Standard for Feb. 16, 2024: New music exhibit features iconic items owned by Willie Nelson, Taylor Swift and more

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024:

Federal judge disputes Texas’ invasion claim during sweeping immigration law hearing

The state of Texas squared off in federal court Thursday against the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of immigrant rights groups that argue a sweeping, new state border enforcement bill is unconstitutional.

The Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán joins the Standard with a recap.

Meet the folks vying for Hays County sheriff

Hays County voters are set to elect a new sheriff this year. With early voting in the March 5 primaries starting Tuesday, candidates are sharing their approaches to public safety – from overdose prevention to jail conditions, improving the department’s relationship with the community, and more.

KUT’s Maya Fawaz reports.

Houston ISD has almost 30,000 fewer students than before COVID – and the decline could worsen

The number of students in Houston ISD has been on a downward slide since the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline in enrollment continued this school year, and the expansion of a controversial reform program could make things worse.

Houston Public Media’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports.

Texas rancher creates sanctuary for threatened horned lizards

Home for many people involves four walls. But Mason, Texas, ranch manager Brian Wright says he feels most at home under the sky.

He shared his story with Jade Emerson as part of NPR’s Next Generation Radio Project.

The Afiya Center works to keep Black women safe amid a ‘reproductive justice crisis’

Black women have some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. The Dallas-based, Black woman-led Afiya Center is focused on tackling what it deems a reproductive justice crisis – a mission that has expanded since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Afiya Center executive director Marsha Jones joins the Standard in conversation.

This exhibit tells the story of American music through the stuff musicians used

From Prince’s “Cloud” guitar to Willie Nelson’s cowboy boots, over 100 iconic objects spanning decades and genres of American music are on display at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin.

Former Grammy Museum director and Bruce Springsteen archivist Bob Santelli helped put the collection together. He joins the Standard with a look today:



Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.