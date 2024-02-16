Typewriter Rodeo: Girl Scout Cookies

They are knocking on doors and standing in front of business with signs and big smiles. They are not politicians but, yes, they are selling something. Not just cookies but, also, maybe hope? That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

Girl Scout Cookies

these days it can be difficult

to feel connected

with other people

with other viewpoints

with other opinions

with anything

real(ly).

we are always in conversation

but never *with* each other.

we are always surrounded

but never actually *together*

the open maw

of constant connection

leaves us feeling

empty

until until until

we break through the surface

escape the maw

bloom into reality

joining each other

in person

in line

to fill our own maws

our own bellies

our own souls

wit the one thing we can all

all

agree we all

all

need

to celebrate

to share

to love…

together

May thin mints continue

to save our souls

