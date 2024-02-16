Typewriter Rodeo: Girl Scout Cookies

They are knocking on doors and standing in front of business with signs and big smiles. They are not politicians but, yes, they are selling something. Not just cookies but, also, maybe hope? That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.
Girl Scout Cookies
these days it can be difficult
to feel connected
with other people
with other viewpoints
with other opinions
with anything
real(ly).
we are always in conversation
but never *with* each other.
we are always surrounded
but never actually *together*
the open maw
of constant connection
leaves us feeling
empty
until until until
we break through the surface
escape the maw
bloom into reality
joining each other
in person
in line
to fill our own maws
our own bellies
our own souls
wit the one thing we can all
all
agree we all
all
need
to celebrate
to share
to love…
together
May thin mints continue
to save our souls
Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard.
