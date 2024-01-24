Texas Standard for Jan. 24, 2024: State has seen rise in teen births since abortion ban was enacted

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024:

Will Texas Republicans fall in lockstep behind Trump after New Hampshire?

Former President Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary yesterday, setting him on a clear path to securing the Republican nomination.

Southern Methodist University political science professor Matthew Wilson joins the show with more on the results and what they might mean for Texas politics.

The fight over whether this North Texas GOP candidate lives in-district has gone to court

Last week, the Republican Party of Denton County issued a resolution calling for Brent Hagenbuch to drop out of race for District 30 of the Texas Senate. Hagenbuch is one of four Republicans vying for an open seat in the district, and he’s been dogged by questions about whether he lives within the district.

Now the question’s gone to court. Dallas Morning News reporter Philip Jankowski joins the show with the story.

‘We will have our day in court.’ Mexican government cheers revival of lawsuit against gun makers

A federal appeals court has given a second chance to Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit against gun manufacturers. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously overturned a lower-court decision dismissing the case.

Texas Public Radio’s Stephania Corpi reports the decision is one of the biggest setbacks for gunmakers in the last two decades:



One year after Texas abortion ban, the state saw a rise in teen births

After years of declines, Texas saw an uptick of births to teenage mothers in 2022, one year after the state enacted its six-week abortion ban.

That’s one of the findings of a new report out from the University of Houston. Joining the Standard with more is Elizabeth Gregory, director for the university’s Institute for Research on Women, Gender and Sexuality.

Supreme Court allows border agents to remove razor wire installed by Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott has ratcheted up pressure on the White House to curb the numbers of migrants entering Texas illegally along the border: installing buoys in the Rio Grande, busing migrants to northern cities, stringing razor wire along the border and more.

Abbott received a legal blow on that last front this week, with the Supreme Court giving federal agents the OK to cut or remove that razor-sharp wire. University of Texas at Austin law professor Stephen Vladeck joins the Standard to talk about the legal fight between the state and federal government.

There’s food, film and fun at Fort Worth’s Django Reinhardt fest

How does three nights of film, live music and country French cuisine sound? If it sounds as good to you as it does to us, then you’ll want to hear about Fort Worth’s 20th annual Django Reinhardt Festival.

We’ll hear more details from organizer Gracey Tune.

Texas Woman’s University program teaches Polish to Ukrainian refugees

Nearly 1 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland since Russia attacked their home almost two years ago. About a third of those are children who can’t speak Polish. But an internationally recognized project at Texas Woman’s University in Denton is helping to teach them.

KERA’s Bill Zeeble reports.

Email shows House GOP candidate knew about Southern Baptist sex abuse allegation

A 2017 email reveals new information about Texas House candidate Jared Woodfill’s role in a sex abuse scandal involving well-known Southern Baptist leader Paul Pressler. It’s been used at trial to argue Woodfill knew about Pressler’s predatory behavior.

Texas Tribune reporter Robert Downen joins the Standard with the story.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.