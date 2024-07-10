Texas Standard for July 10, 2024: When to salvage, mend or scrap trees after a storm

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, July 10, 2024:

Houston looks to rebuild after Beryl – but first they need to get power back on

More than 1 million people in the Houston area are still without power, as parts of South Central and Southeast Texas fell under a heat advisory yesterday.

For more on what is happening on the ground in Houston, the Standard is joined by Brent Taylor, chief communications officer for the Houston Office of Emergency Management.

MobileOp4 presents new opportunities to rural health

Texas has lost more rural hospitals than any other state in recent years, and many counties lack adequate primary care services.

In response to the challenges faced by rural communities and disaster-stricken areas, mobile health clinics are rolling out to provide vital medical services where they’re needed most. KACU’s Alexsis Jones reports.

How to deal with insurance companies after Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl hit the Texas Gulf Coast early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, with wind speeds up to 80 mph, resulting in at least seven deaths.

What do Texans need to keep in mind as they repair and rebuild? Ben Gonzalez, Texas Department of Insurance communications specialist, joins the Standard with more.

When to salvage, mend or scrap trees after a storm

It’s a common sight after severe storms like Hurricane Beryl: damaged trees with snapped limbs – some even torn from the ground, roots and all.

While you can’t stop a storm, you can take steps to reduce tree and property damage and help damaged trees recover better. Connor Murnane, Southeast Texas district forester with the Texas A&M Forest Service, joins the show with the details.

‘These people look like me’: D-FW hardcore music scene growing more diverse, inclusive

Hardcore punk music has historically been dominated by white, cis-gendered men. But in North Texas that’s changing.

KERA’s Stephanie Salas-Vega looks at the new faces of the genre.

He died on death row, but this convicted murderer’s sister is still fighting to maintain his innocence

Twenty-five years ago, Louis Castro Perez was sentenced to death for the murders of Michelle Fulwiler, Cinda Barz and Barz’s 9-year-old daughter, Staci Mitchell. Perez died on death row in May, maintaining his innocence until the end.

His lawyers and sister, death penalty abolitionist Delia Perez Meyer, continue to fight for his exoneration. Meyer sat down with Texas Standard to share her journey.

Anti-abortion ‘pregnancy centers’ are bilking Texas for millions of dollars, report says

Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, Texas lawmakers designated millions to a program discouraging abortion. Now that abortion is largely illegal, lawmakers claim the program supports families affected by the ban.

However, an investigation by ProPublica and CBS News found the program lacks safeguards and is riddled with waste. ProPublica reproductive health reporter Cassandra Jaramillo joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.