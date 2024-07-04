Texas Standard for July 4, 2024: Celebrating summer with Willie Nelson, aguas frescas & more

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, July 4, 2024. Listen on your Texas public radio station, or ask your smart speaker to play Texas Standard.

A look at the biggest books coming out this summer

Many of the year’s biggest book titles are released this time of year – just in time for readers to pick up a copy before a vacation or for their next book club meeting.

Julia Green, the manager at Front Street Books in Alpine, joins the Standard with recommendations on new releases to add to your summer reading list.

Four steps to bring pollinators to your yard

When most people think pollinators, they think honeybees or butterflies. But Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist Wizzie Brown says there are a whole host of other pollinators.

How to smoke short ribs in your own backyard

Smoking a brisket implies a crowd – because you need one to finish all that smoked meat. When you get right down to it, this does raise a question for those who enjoy entertaining: Can you pull this off with your grill in your own backyard?

Daniel Vaughn, Texas Monthly’s barbecue editor, says you can – if you find the right meat and have some basic tools.

Celebrating Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July tradition

The new book “Picnic: Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Tradition” delves into the decades-long history of Willie’s annual picnic. Author Dave Dalton Thomas joins the Standard with the details.

What are your Texas summer songs? Here are a few of ours.

Music often immortalizes the sweltering season, invoking memories that outlast the heat. With Texas being a musical treasure trove, there plenty of summer anthems with a Texan origin to celebrate.

To explore these gems, we turn to Susan Castle, the music host at Austin’s KUTX and a key contributor to the Texas Music Experience at TMX.fm.

Typewriter Rodeo: Snow Cones in Summer

Sweet frozen treats may be one delight that can inspire folks to venture away from the A/C, at least for a bit. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

Aguas frescas are one great way to beat the Texas heat

We don’t need to reiterate the obvious about the heat, but what to do to stay cool? Mando Rayo, taco journalist and host of the Tacos of Texas podcast, has some cool suggestions.