Texas Standard for June 21, 2024: ‘Chuco Punk’ shares the sounds and stories of sonic rebellion in El Paso

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, June 21, 2024:

Supreme Court upholds domestic violence gun law in North Texas case

The Supreme Court has reversed the Fifth Circuit and upheld a federal ban on gun possession by those subject to domestic violence-related restraining orders. We’ll hear more details on the North Texas case from Tara Grove, the Vinson & Elkins Chair in Law at UT Law School.

Texas Medical Board meets to discuss abortion exceptions after previous suggestions met with criticism

The Texas Medical Board is meeting later today to consider rules to guide doctors on the exceptions in the state’s abortion ban.

Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies reports the rules could clarify when doctors can legally perform emergency abortions, but confusion and fear over prosecution persists.

After pay package dispute, Elon Musk incorporates Tesla in Texas

Last week, auto maker Tesla filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office to re-incorporate the company here in Texas. The company used to be incorporated in Delaware, but in January CEO Elon Musk was denied a $56 billion compensation package by a Delaware judge – so Musk asked shareholders to vote on moving Tesla to Texas.

Brookings Institution senior fellow Aaron Klein joins the Standard to talk incorporation.

What Claudia Sheinbaum’s cabinet says about the new president’s plans for Mexico

Mexico’s President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced the first nominations to her presidential cabinet on Thursday. The newly appointed cabinet members are slated to begin their positions when Sheinbaum officially assumes the presidency on Oct. 1.

Stephania Corpi, covering this race for Texas Public Radio, joins the Standard from Mexico City with more.

‘Chuco Punk’ shares the sounds and stories of sonic rebellion in El Paso

While synonymous with rage and rebellion, punk rock is also rich with a history of amplifying oppressed communities and creating spaces for them. Now a new book examines the El Paso punk scene from its beginning to the turn of the century.

Tara López’s book “Chuco Punk: Sonic Insurgency in El Paso” is out now from the University of Texas Press. She joins the Standard with the story.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at the Texas Tribune, joins the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.