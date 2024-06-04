Texas Standard for June 4, 2024: Simone Biles sets new records at Olympic qualifier

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, June 4, 2024:

Biden looks to limit asylum cases at the border

President Biden appears set to sign off on an order that would limit the number of asylum seekers allowed into the United States.

Aileen Teague with Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government & Public Service joins the Standard with the details.

Four years after Vanessa Guillén’s death, advocates are cautiously optimistic about military reforms

The U.S. military began implementing a new system this year to deal with sexual harassment and abuse cases. Those cases are now investigated by an independent panel, rather than by the alleged victim’s commanders.

Advocates say they’re already seeing the effects, though some say service members still are afraid of retaliation and lack trust in the process. Texas Public Radio’s Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio reports.

Democrats hope to make GOP opposition to abortion an issue in November

Texas Democrats are promising to make the November election all about reproductive rights.

Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies reports progressives are betting abortion will be the GOP’s Achilles’ heel:



Mayor Whitmire’s pause on mobility projects leaves Montrose redevelopment in limbo and neighbors at odds

When Houston Mayor John Whitmire took office earlier this year, he paused multiple mobility projects across the city. A major project redeveloping Montrose Boulevard got caught in the tide.

The project has been in limbo for months, and now, Houston Public Media’s Colleen DeGuzman reports residents aren’t sure if they want it – or if the issues it addresses really exist.

How to keep your pets safe from the summer heat

Texas has already broken heat records, and if we can feel it, so can our pets.

Best Friends Animal Society’s Sophia Proler joins the Standard with tips on how to make sure your pet keeps cool this summer.

This week in Texas music history

On June 8-9, 1982, English punk legends The Clash filmed the music video for their anthem “Rock the Casbah” in Austin. It was just one other stop in their long love affair with Texas.

Jason Mellard with the Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University shares the story.

Simone Biles sets new records at Olympic qualifier

Simone Biles won her record ninth national all-around title Sunday at the U.S. gymnastics championships, as well as every individual event title. The sweep brought her career U.S. medal count to 41, including 32 golds.

This win also makes Biles, 27, the oldest woman to win the U.S. Championships all around title. Houston Chronicle sports writer Danielle Lerner joins the show with more.

‘Just start over’: Valley View residents rebuild after deadly North Texas tornado

It’s been more than a week since a tornado and a series of severe, deadly storms tore through parts of North Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Some of those hit hardest live in Valley View, a Cooke County town of about 800 people that straddles I-35. KERA’s Toluwani Osibamowo reports.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.