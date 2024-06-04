‘Just start over’: Valley View residents rebuild after deadly North Texas tornado

From KERA News:

Joe Baker was at home in Sanger May 25 when a little before 10 p.m., his wife told him a hail storm was moving their way. Worried about the white Dodge pickup he left parked outside his storage unit in Valley View, he headed there to move it indoors.

The storm drew closer to town and intensified into what Baker would later learn was a tornado. He parked inside the building and braced. He remembered the air was quiet at first, then turned into a hollow roar.

“I laid in the front floorboard, and it wasn’t long before all the doors and everything blowed out, and the things that were inside the shop started moving outside the shop, and it turned my truck sideways, and some racks fell over and kind of pinned me inside of the truck,” he said. “I couldn’t get out.”

Baker managed to call for help once the storm passed, and he waited for daylight to show the full extent of the damage to his nine acres.

Four days later, Baker stood leaning against his white Dodge pickup under the shade of his storage unit’s canopy, staring out at a field of destruction. He was quiet as he contemplated whether he thought, in those tense minutes, he was going to make it out alive.

“I guess I didn’t think about it at the time,” he said, paused, and closed his eyes. Baker silently gnawed on his right ring finger nail with his fist closed around his vape pen.

When he did open his eyes, they were misty behind his thick, black-framed glasses. His wife Joann Baker stood silently behind him, drawing slightly closer to her husband as his breath caught in his throat.

Valley View is still tending to its wounds after an estimated EF-3 tornado tore through the community of about 800 people over Memorial Day weekend. Authorities say at least seven people were killed in Cooke County, and that number could likely go up.

Now, Valley View residents and business owners like Baker are attempting to rebuild their lives.