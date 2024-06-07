Texas Standard for June 7, 2024: Why is Texas launching its own stock exchange?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, June 7, 2024:

Why is Texas launching its own stock exchange?

Finance titans BlackRock and Citadel Securities are teaming with investors to raise $120 million to open the Texas Stock Exchange in Dallas.

The group still has some regulatory hurdles to clear before opening, but it plans to start listing stocks for sale as early as 2026. Bülent Temel, a professor at the University of Texas San Antonio, joins the Standard with the story.

‘Part of me burned there’: Alpine residents describe emotional weight of devastating fire

In the Big Bend-area town of Alpine, recovery efforts are underway after a fire last month destroyed a historic building in a central part of town.

Multiple business owners lost their livelihoods in the fire, and locals have described a heavy emotional loss as well. Marfa Public Radio’s Travis Bubenik reports.

How SpaceX is affecting the RGV

Space X successfully launched and returned its fourth Starship flight Thursday. Three previous tests ended with Starship explosions.

Though this flight went according to Space X’s plans, it still wasn’t what some onlookers hoped for. The Standard’s Kristen Cabrera reports:



Is there enough water to go around in Terlingua?

In the Chihuahuan Desert town of Terlingua, many residents and businesses get regular water deliveries from local wells.

Some residents claim those wells are drying up – but developers and officials say there is plenty to go around. Texas Tribune reporter Carlos Nogueras joins the Standard with more.

Texas Parks and Wildlife culled his entire deer herd – but that’s not the end of the story

Robert Williams raised white-tailed deer for trophy hunts at his Kaufman County ranch. When a deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease, Texas Parks and Wildlife moved to depopulate the ranch, as per policy.

This led to a three-year battle ending in May, with officials culling nearly 250 deer, devastating Williams’ business. Austin-based HuffPost reporter Roque Planas has been covering the story and joins the show today.

Texas Folklife Fellow dishes on sauerkraut in the Texas Hill Country

While it’s the taste that may be the most alluring for those who enjoy it, it’s perhaps the smell of sauerkraut that leaves the most lasting impression.

For Julie Gossell, this became even more apparent when she first started trying her hand at making it.

Vulnerability as strength: San Antonio artist Mauro de la Tierra challenges patriarchal norms

San Antonio Artist Mauro de la Tierra was 17 when he was arrested for trespassing while painting graffiti art. He says that arrest touched off years of troubled behavior and alcoholism.

Now the 28-year-old is in recovery, and he was just invited by the City of McAllen to paint graffiti as part of a public art project. Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla reports.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune politics reporter James Barragán returns to the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.