Texas Standard for March 19, 2024: Immigrating to the U.S. is about to get more expensive

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, March 19, 2024:

What’s behind the skid in Austin’s housing boom?

Austin was going through a housing boom the last couple of years, but according to some new data, that trend seems to be hitting the breaks – and perhaps even going in reverse.

For more on why that is, we’re joined by KUT housing reporter Audrey McGlinchy.

Vets who served in Panama Canal Zone excluded from benefits for toxic exposure

Some veterans who served in the Panama Canal Zone are developing cancer, heart disease and other health issues. And they blame these illnesses on herbicides and pesticides.

But they were left out of a recent law that made it easier for some vets with toxic exposure to get VA benefits. Carson Frame reports for the American Homefront Project:



What one listener has to say about AI and the future of work

The Texas Standard team has been digging into a big question: What’s the future of work going to look like in Texas? It’s the topic of a special program coming up next month, in which we’ll explore the changes in areas including agriculture and manufacturing.

Of course, when we’re thinking about the future and jobs, there’s been a lot of focus on the impacts of artificial intelligence. But one Texas Standard listener shared a message with us – pointing out that she believes there are some jobs that will always need to be done:



Rio Grande Valley again draws attention ahead of 2024 elections

In the Rio Grande Valley, many say the political winds are shifting. Others say the winds are as they’ve always been – more moderately Democrat.

Still, after exit polls showed a larger increase in votes for Trump in 2020 and the win of Monica De La Cruz in U.S. House District 15, the first Republican win in decades, it seems all eyes are to remain on the area ahead of the 2024 election.

Luisita Lopez Torregrosa has written about the situation for The New Republic and joins the show today.

State officials now looking to curb large-scale home purchases

Unprecedented numbers of institutional investors have been snatching up family homes in Texas – outbidding first time homebuyers as corporations and hedge funds build up income streams renting them out. Some lawmakers have been trying to curb these large-scale home purchases, and now it appears Gov. Greg Abbott is joining them.

Joshua Fechter has writing about this for the Texas Tribune and joins the Standard to discuss.

Husband and wife team look to spread love of jazz in El Paso

Husband and wife team Abel Mireles and Candice Reyes pursued jazz careers on the east coast before returning home to El Paso to begin The Jazz Exchange. They are trying to share the love of jazz and strengthen its future

How Terlingua is on the come up in the barbecue world

Say the word “Terlingua” and a lot of people might think of an old Jerry Jeff Walker album or perhaps a chili cook-off.

That was a big deal certainly back in the 70s and 80s. But barbecue? Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn joins us to dish out the details.

Immigrating to the U.S. is about to get more expensive

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is set to raise the fees to apply for both work visas and residency starting April 1 – in some cases by hundreds of dollars more. The agency says this will help to better fund its work and speed along the infamously slow immigration process.

Arcelia Martin, who covers equity and economics for the Dallas Morning News, joins us to discuss.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Raul Alonzo with the Talk of Texas.