This El Paso couple promotes and performs jazz in the borderlands

For this El Paso couple, their roots in music run deep.

Candice Reyes’ parents had a band called “Azucar,” while Abel Mireles started his career in Ciudad Juárez with his brothers where he formed a trio band and played saxophone. The two continued their development as musicians at the University of Texas at El Paso, where they started an early version of what is now known as the Jazz Exchange.

“It’s interesting because living here in El Paso, when we were going to UTEP, we kind of like already had this in mind. It was called ‘EP Jazz Exchange,'” Reyes said. “I was in partnership with a friend of mine, a local photographer, and that kind of was more just to promote jazz. What was happening in El Paso and Juárez. So it was just kind of like a collaboration of how do we get the music scene a little bit more involved, how we’d get the community to come out and listen to music.”

After they got married, they decided to move to the New Jersey-New York area to pursue their music dreams. Reyes and Mireles worked with different musicians and singers in their time on the East Coast – Auliʻi Cravalho, Christian McBride, Martina McBride, Mellisa Walker, and John Legend among them.

“It is very competitive, but if you’re ready, if you’re, committed, you know, it opens up the doors for you, the hard work that you do,” Mireles said. “You know, we had opportunities. Candice put out a couple albums and one of them with Christian McBride – you know, nine time Grammy winner. And then, myself, I put out on an album, too, with a record label out there – Sunnyside Records.”