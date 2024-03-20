Today in Texas music history: The discovery of Spoon and revival of Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash had nearly been written off by the major labels and mainstream radio as an artist from another era. He was still performing with the throwback supergroup the Highwaymen alongside Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofersson. In fact he flew straight to Austin from Australia where the group had been on tour.

This March night looms large in Austin music lore, and it’s hard to get to the bottom of all that went down in just these two clubs on this one night — Beck was also performing at Emo’s, for example, promoting his breakthrough album “Mellow Gold.” All these performances echoed through American music for years.

Spoon would become one of the biggest bands to break from the Austin scene, and Cash sealed a well-earned epilogue to a magisterial career. The bar stool Johnny Cash used that night would hang from the ceiling at Emo’s for the duration of the venue’s life on Red River, an impromptu historical marker for this legendary evening of performance.