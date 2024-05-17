Texas Standard for May 17, 2024: Four dead after severe storms batter Houston, East Texas

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, May 17, 2024:

Four dead after severe storms batter Houston, East Texas

Deadly and destructive thunderstorms and high winds left a path of destruction in parts of Southeast Texas yesterday, claiming the lives of four people and leaving over 1 million without power. Hundreds, if not thousands, of windows on Houston skyscrapers were blown out and trees were uprooted and scattered around parts of the downtown area.

For more on the deadly storms, we’re joined by Matt Lanza, a forecast meteorologist and managing editor of Space City Weather in Houston, and Jess Huff, an East Texas-based reporter for The Texas Tribune:



What to expect as NRA convention kicks off in Dallas

The NRA’s annual convention returns to Dallas today for the first time in six years. Former President Donald Trump, who counted the NRA among his largest benefactors in the 2016 election, will return as a keynote speaker.

As KERA’s Toluwani Osibamowo reports, the event is once again set to draw both crowds of supporters and political pushback.

How a free pediatric clinic in South Austin is dealing with changes to Medicaid enrollment

Lirios Pediatrics is a free clinic supported by donations that exclusively serves kids who have no health insurance. Thanks to changes in Texas Medicaid enrollment procedures over the last year, the number of kids who fall into that category has grown – and Lirios is seeing the effects.

KUT’s Olivia Aldridge has more.

Texas State professor and student reporters keep the stories of Uvalde victims alive

We’re nearing two years since the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. And for some of the Uvalde families whose children died, the way they stay most connected with them is through activism.

That’s been true for Veronica and Jerry Mata – the parents of 10-year-old Tess.

Report says state-appointed head of HISD funneled money out of Texas

Since being appointed by the Texas Education Agency to oversee a state takeover of Houston’s public schools, Mike Miles’ steps to remake HISD as superintendent have been the target of pushback from many teachers and parents.

But there’s a new controversy involving Miles’ work in education that’s getting the attention of state lawmakers and the TEA – this one involving an apparent transfer of Texas education dollars to schools in Colorado.

Brett Shipp, veteran investigative reporter for Spectrum News 1, broke the story and he joins us today.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Raul Alonzo with the Talk of Texas.