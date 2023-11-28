Texas Standard for Nov. 28, 2023: Everything you need to know about cedar fever

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023:

Texas Supreme Court considers abortion ban exceptions

The Texas Supreme Court is set to hear a challenge to Texas’ abortion ban today.

While Texas’ ban contains exceptions related to the health of the pregnant person, plaintiffs argue the language leaves doctors unable or unwilling to administer abortion care, forcing patients to seek treatment out-of-state or wait until their lives are in danger.

Texas Tribune reporter Eleanor Klibanoff joins the Standard with more:



Understanding the truce between Israel and Hamas

Yesterday, the Israel-Hamas truce was extended by two days. The ceasefire was planned to expire after Monday, with a fourth exchange of Palestinian prisoners for hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Erin Snider with Texas A&M’s George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service joins the Standard with an overview.

‘Giving Tuesday’ can mean more than money

This first Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been branded “Giving Tuesday” in an effort to inspire people to be generous in everyday life.

That can mean financial donations, but also acts of kindness or service. KUT’s Sangita Menon has more:



This quiet-sounding securities case could reshape the future of U.S. governance

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a case that could have broad implications for the federal government’s vast regulatory powers. In SEC vs. Jarkesy, a hedge fund operator accused of defrauding investors claimed that an administrative law judge with the Securities and Exchange Commission did not have the power to rule in his case – a direct attack on the administrative powers of the state.

University of Michigan law professor Adam Pritchard joins the Standard with an overview.

Cedar fever: what it is, how you know you have it, and how to tame it

Allergy season appears off to an early start in Texas this year. So what’s the best way to handle the scourge of cedar fever?

Dr. Edward Brooks with the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio joins the show with some suggestions.

How a single mother found a second chance at a women’s shelter

Where is home? For this single mom, it’s something she’s working to build. Gloria Staine was born and raised in California, but she’s now found some peace and stability at a women’s shelter in El Paso.

She shared her story with Alyson Rodriguez as part of NPR’s Next Generation Radio Project.

This rustic Texas steakhouse is worth the drive

If you’re a frequent traveler, you may have spotted the billboards around Amarillo: all-you-can-eat steak for an hour, or some kind of similar contest.

Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn tested the spot out and says you can get an excellent steak dinner for $40 at a joint off of a dirt road. He joins the show with the story today.

Mental health resources are coming to the Panhandle

Texas, like most states in the U.S., suffers from a lack of mental health providers. The Texas Panhandle definitely faces a lack of mental health providers. But with new funding recently approved for psychiatric facilities, some relief may be on the way.

The Texas Tribune’s Jayme Lozano Carver shares the story.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.