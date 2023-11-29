Texas Standard for Nov. 29, 2023: The challenges facing Texas food banks as hunger rises

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023:

It’s a game of a musical chairs for Texans in Congress

Two prominent Republican congressmembers from Texas have announced they won’t be seeking reelection: Reps. Kay Granger of Fort Worth and Michael Burgess of Lewisville. Also in North Texas, Democratic Rep. Colin Allred is trading his seat for a bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

What does the churn in representation mean for North Texas? Texas Monthly senior editor Alexandra Samuels joins the Standard with more.

Right to know or fishing expedition? A small Texas town deals with a deluge of open records requests

In Lufkin, Texas, an acrimonious relationship between local government and a resident filing hundreds of open records requests may be impacting the city’s ability to get things done.

Texas Tribune reporter Jess Huff joins the Standard with the story.

New data shows racial disparities in student promotion

Black and Latino students in Texas are held back a grade at disproportionate rates, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Texas Public Radio’s Camille Phillips has the story:



Texas teens turn online for abortion aid

Texas leads the nation in “repeat teen births:” pregnant teens who’ve already had at least one other child, per the CDC. And since abortion was virtually outlawed in Texas, pregnant teens have few options.

As part of Texas Public Radio’s series on abortion access in Texas, Kayla Padilla reports some Texas teens are relying on abortion funds and online platforms to end their pregnancies.

What we know about the new respiratory illness affecting dogs

A mysterious respiratory illness has been making dogs sick in multiple states across the country and is continuing to spread. And while Texas isn’t listed as a hotspot, veterinarians are keeping close watch on its spread.

What’s behind the mystery dog illness, and what can pet owners do? Lori Teller, clinical professor at the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences at Texas A&M, joins the Standard with an overview.

East Texas musician puts a personal twist on country in new album

When East Texas-born singer songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson talks about his influences, he mentions Texas legends like Townes Van Zandt. But he also takes inspiration from the rock and roll of the 1960s. Those influences permeate his new album “The Golden Crystal Kingdom,” but also a reclamation and expansion of classic country as a whole.

Emerson joins Texas Standard with for a wide-ranging conversation.

The challenges facing Texas food banks as hunger rises

The holiday season can also be a time of giving. Many donate to food banks and pantries this time of year; that kind of charity is important in Texas, where we have the second highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And this year, many families are feeling the pinch.

Weslea Miller, the executive director of a food pantry in Bulverde, Texas, joins us to talk about the challenges many families are facing.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.