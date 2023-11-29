For Vincent Neil Emerson, it’s the songwriting that’s most important

Vincent Neil Emerson thinks of himself as a songwriter first. Though he has been influenced by the punk, rock-and-roll and country music he absorbed growing up in Texas, he says he feels the most profound connection with folk-inflected troubadours like Townes Van Zandt.

You can hear that heritage in Emerson’s new album, “The Golden Crystal Kingdom.”

You can also hear something of his Native American roots, though the artist doesn’t dwell on that aspect of his makeup. There are jangly guitars, too, and a singing voice that’s definitely inflected with a country you might hear in a Texas dance hall. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: Congratulations on “The Golden Crystal Kingdom.” With a title like that, I bet a lot of listeners might not know quite what to expect from an album. But what was the inspiration for the title and could you say more about it?

Vincent Neil Emerson: No, I can’t. I’m sorry. I’m going to leave it up to speculation. But it’s fun to say, isn’t it? The Golden Crystal Kingdom.

It is!

It’s got a nice ring to it, huh?

See, now you’ve just you’ve just opened up a whole world of speculation. Folks are going to have to listen and put it all together for themselves, I guess.

Yeah, it’s just a title. It doesn’t matter.

Well, you’ve got a title song here, and it definitely seems like a callback to the old country music dance halls of small-town Texas. Am I far off base there?

You’re not, it’s kind of my ode to playing some of those places.