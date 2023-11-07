Texas Standard for Nov. 7, 2023: What’s next after Cruise suspends self-driving cars in Texas?

Here’s what’s coming up on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023:

Supreme Court weighs constitutionality of taking guns from domestic abuse suspects

Several of the biggest cases before the Supreme Court this term originated in Texas, including the most important gun case this term: United States v. Rahimi, which centers around the constitutionality of prohibiting people under domestic violence restraining orders from possessing guns.

Tara Grove, the Vinson & Elkins Chair in Law at UT Austin, joins the Standard with an overview.

Texas abortion providers leave the state after ban takes effect

Since Texas adopted a ban on abortion, not only have abortion seekers been forced to leave the state – abortion providers have, too.

Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla and David Martin Davies tell us more in their series regarding the Texas abortion ban. (This story includes graphic details. Listener discretion is advised.)

Austin’s airport safety is under scrutiny after a string of near misses

Near-miss collisions between airplanes are occurring at an alarming rate, according to a recent investigation by The New York Times. Among the airports where this is happening is Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

KUT’s Nathan Bernier has this report.

Driverless taxi company Cruise puts the brakes on Texas and U.S. operations

The driverless taxi company Cruise suspended its service in Texas and elsewhere, pending a review of accidents. What’s next in the driverless car space?

Texas Monthly contributor Dan Solomon joins the Standard with his take.

Outlaw country star Jessi Colter returns with 13th studio album

Back in 1975, Jessi Colter’s song “I’m Not Lisa” put her on just about everyone’s radar, plus a few million radios and jukeboxes.

Colter was married to Waylon Jennings when this song was a crossover smash, but she’d already been performing for over a decade – and her run is still far from over. Colter joins the Standard to discuss her 13th studio album, “Edge of Forever.”

Appeals court could permanently bar Texas teens from confidential contraception program

Teens in Texas have been kept out of a federal program that offers birth control without parental permission for over a year – and may be permanently, pending a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling. Hearing the case Monday, the court appeared supportive of conservative arguments against the Title X program.

Texas Tribune reporter Eleanor Klibanoff joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.