It’s Election Day in Texas: Here’s what you need to know about voting today

Texas voters will weigh in today on 14 proposed changes to the state constitution, in addition to a number of other local races across the state.

Looking for information on what’s on the ballot or how to vote? The Texas Standard has you covered:

What are we voting for today?

The 14 propositions on the ballot give Texans a chance to vote directly on state policy changes and funding, including items on property tax relief and financing water projects and state parks.

Get the rundown on all the proposed amendments here: A guide to the 14 propositions on Texas’ ballot.

We’ve also taken a deeper look at the following:

– Texans will vote on possible financial relief for child care centers this November (Proposition 2)

– Lawmakers passed property tax relief over the summer. Now voters will weigh in. (Proposition 4)

– Texas State University could get millions in new funding if voters approve Prop 5

– Proposition 7 would provide billions in incentives for new power plants in Texas

– Retired teachers count on Texas voters for first cost-of-living increase in years (Proposition 9)

And for a crash course on the rest of the propositions, we spoke with Jon Taylor, political science and geography chair at the University of Texas at San Antonio:



Am I registered to vote in Texas?

Check your voter registration status on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal using your driver’s license number, your voter unique identifier number, or by your name, county and date of birth.

How to vote in Texas

Does Texas require an ID to vote?

Yes. Make sure to bring one of the following acceptable forms of photo ID to vote:

– Texas driver’s license

– Texas election identification certificate

– Texas personal identification card

– Texas handgun license

– U.S. military identification card with your photo

– U.S. citizenship certificate with your photo

– U.S. passport, either book or card

Where can I vote?

Many counties in Texas have opted for county-wide voting, meaning registered voters can go to any polling location within the county where they’re registered. You can find your polling site on the My Voter Portal.

When can I vote?

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll be able to vote if you are in line by 7 p.m.

Texas election results & analysis

Check back here after polls close for the latest results on the 14 proposed constitutional amendments

Additional information from Megan Cardona, KERA News.