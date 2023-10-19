Texas Standard for Oct. 19, 2023: Legislature takes up ban on vaccine mandates at private businesses

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023:

Senate passes ban on COVID vaccine mandates at private businesses

A ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates at privately owned Texas businesses is among the items on the Texas Legislature’s third special session. It’s passed the Senate, but the House has yet to vote on the proposal.

The vote came after years of Republican attempts to reign in COVID-related restrictions like mask mandates and vaccine requirements. Texas Tribune health reporter Karen Brooks Harper joins Texas Standard with an overview.

Inside the state of nursing in Texas

Across Texas and the country, hospitals say they’re dealing with a critical shortage of nurses. Many nurses, meanwhile, say that unsustainable working conditions are pushing them away from the bedside.

KUT’s Olivia Aldridge is following one nurse at the beginning of his career as he enters the workforce amid this challenging moment for the industry.

The content carousel keeps spinning for streaming providers. Are customers benefiting?

“The Netflix effect” is the entertainment industry’s name for the licensing of one company’s movies or shows to another streaming service. It’s a strategy that made Netflix successful before it began producing shows of its own.

After more entertainment companies launched their own streaming services, those licensing deals dried up some – but in 2023 they’re back. The Standard’s tech expert Omar Gallaga shares his thoughts on the subject.

Modern Texas cowboys break historical stereotypes

Historically, onscreen cowboys have mostly been white – but the real old West looked a lot different.

As KERA’s Toluwani Osibamowo reports, the family behind a nearly 50-year-old rodeo dynasty is trying to change that perception.

Here’s the suitable-for-framing cryptid art you’ve been looking for

All month long, the Standard’s been tracking Texas cryptids.

Today we’ll hear from Austin artist and illustrator Monica Gallagher, who designs prints showcasing cryptids across the state and the country.

‘Valley of Shadows’ takes the western novel in a whole new direction

When the Rio Grande changed its course, separating one man’s home from Mexico, he lost everything: his family, his job as a lawman, and a sense of connection to his country. But a series of nearby killings became a new calling.

That’s the setting for the award-winning novel “Valley of Shadows.” Author Rudy Ruiz joins the Standard ahead of his Texas Book Festival appearance next month.

Wemby-mania grips San Antonio ahead of NBA season tip-off

A new NBA season tips off next week, and many eyes will be on basketball’s No. 1 draft pick: 19-year old Victor Wembanyama, who was selected by the San Antonio Spurs.

“Wemby” is being called a generational talent. In San Antonio, the expectations (and the hype) are massive. Texas Public Radio’s Brian Kirkpatrick reports:



All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.