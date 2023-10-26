Texas Standard for Oct. 26, 2023: What new polling says about Texans’ presidential preferences

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023:

Lawmakers fight over border proposals at the Capitol

Legislation to create a school voucher program may be the highest-profile item on the latest special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott, but it’s far from the only item on the agenda.

Several proposals related to policing the U.S./Mexico border have been added to the call, including one measure that sparked a verbal brawl in the Texas Capitol on Wednesday night. Texas Newsroom reporter Juilán Aguilar joins the Standard with the latest.

A profile of Houston mayoral candidate John Whitmire

With early voting underway, the Standard has been taking a look at the statewide propositions on November ballots and examining some key local races across Texas. One of those is the contest for who will lead the state’s largest city.

Currently, state Sen. John Whitmire holds a slim lead in polling over his closest rival in the race to become Houston’s next mayor. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider sat down with Whitmire to discuss his priorities should he win.

Will Prop 7 aid Texas’ energy grid – or is it just a slush fund?

Texas lawmakers want to spend billions of state dollars to get companies to build more natural gas power plants.

But with early voting underway statewide, Mose Buchele of KUT Austin reports it’s voters like you who’ll get the final say:



What it’s like crossing the border to buy abortion pills

Texas has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, so many seekers have little choice but to leave the state. It’s expensive and difficult, especially for those living in South Texas. For some, leaving the country is closer.

What are the options for getting an abortion in Mexico’s border area? Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla and David Martin Davies went to find out.

Why social media companies are stepping back from news

Facebook’s editor of news is leaving. It’s a strong hint at a general trend happening at social media platforms all over: a deliberate shift in how the companies approach sharing news on their platforms.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the Standard with what it means.

Levitation music fest lifts off this weekend

Aficionados of all things loud, psychedelic and trippy will have plenty of musical treats in store this weekend, as Levitation returns to Austin with over 100 bands, DJs and performers

Booker Rob Fitzpatrick shares more with the Standard.

An inside look at this year’s Austin Film Festival

It’s festival season in Texas. There are dozens of film festivals around the state. Some focus on specific genres – others on specific demographics. The Austin Film Festival is one of the largest. It starts this weekend.

The Standard’s Laura Rice gives us a preview of coming attractions.

What new polling says about Texans’ presidential preferences

There’s a relatively quiet state election happening right now – but next year will be anything but. In 2024, Texans will cast a ballot for president and vote in a U.S. Senate race, among countless local races.

Where do things stand? The Texas Politics Project at UT Austin recently put out a poll to that effect, and Director Jim Henson joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.