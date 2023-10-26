What went wrong crossing the Texas-Mexico border to buy abortion pills

PADIlLLA: Next we went to a supermarket called El Disco Super Center. There was a big pharmacy in the center of the store with just about any medication you can think of.

DAVIES: We went to the counter and asked the clerk for the abortion drug and he grabbed a box from a large stack next to him. He said the price was $25 dollars. That’s half the price we’d just paid earlier with the pharmacist with the liberal prescription.

PADILLA: This other pharmacist said they were selling a lot of this medication to young women from the United States. He also didn’t have the companion medication Mifepristone. In fact, he didn’t know any instructions on how to take it. He just shrugged his shoulders when we asked him for those recommendations.

DAVIES: We wanted to talk to a doctor in Nuevo Progreso and again we went and sought out the help of these ubiquitous street corner recruiters and fixers. One of them led us to a small office about half a block away.

PADILLA: The doctor was young, clean cut — he had a stethoscope draped around his neck. In front of him was a prescription pad.

DAVIES: We asked him if he’d seen American women in his practice–American women who had come across the border to get the abortion procedure. He offered an emphatic no. He said abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Tamaulipas. But, he said, people just go directly to the pharmacy.

PADILLA: However, in September, Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled to federally decriminalize abortion.

DAVIES: But it’s still illegal in most Mexican states – like Tamaulipas which shares a 230-mile border with Texas from Brownsville to Laredo.

PADILLA: When we told the doctor about the pills we bought he said that those medications are illegal, too. However, obviously, they are so widely available and openly bought and sold. But the reason is that they are supposed to be sold only as a stomach medication–for ulcers. However, the medication is not indicated for anything other than stomach ailments, not for abortions. This could explain why the first couple of clerks didn’t sell it to us.

DAVIES: When we crossed back into Texas and declared to the U.S. Customs officer that we bought the abortion pills, he merely waved me through.

PADILLA: So what did we find out? Is crossing the border to access an abortion an option for someone looking to get around the Texas prohibition?

DAVIES: Well, no and yes. It would be safer to go online and get the correct pills with telemedicine and have medical supervision in the process. But many in South Texas don’t have access to broadband internet. According to Pew Research, over 60 percent of households in the Rio Grande Valley don’t have broadband. And telemedicine is not an option for them.

PADILLA: So for many, going across the border for the Miso pills is an option. And an abortion procedure is completely out of the question – at least in the states of Tamaulipas and Texas.