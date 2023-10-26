What went wrong crossing the Texas-Mexico border to buy abortion pills

From Texas Public Radio:
Texas has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. Many who have an unwanted pregnancy have little choice than to go out of state to access a legal abortion. It’s expensive and difficult, especially for those living in South Texas.
New Mexico is one of the states that saw an increase in patients from Texas after the passing of SB8.
Now with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Texans are finding that states like New Mexico are too far, but Mexico is not. So what are the options for getting an abortion across the South Texas border in Mexico?
Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla and David Martin Davies went to find out.
They traveled to the border city of Nuevo Progreso, Tamaulipas.
This is their Reporters’ Notebook.