Texas Standard for Sept. 12, 2024: Palestine fights Union Pacific’s move to leave town despite 1872 contract

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024:

El Paso Walmart shooter returns to state court; attorneys seek dismissal or removal of death penalty

More than five years after the racially motivated mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that claimed 23 lives, the murder trial of the suspect has faced significant delays and controversy over its handling. Despite pleading guilty in federal court, state prosecutors still seek the death penalty.

Today, for the first time since 2019, the shooter will appear in state court for a scheduling hearing, where his attorneys are pushing to dismiss the charges or take the death penalty off the table. KTEP’s Aaron Montes has more:



New Texas Newsroom series looks at religion and politics in the Lone Star State

We’re at a time in the U.S. where religion – particularly Christianity – seems deeply ingrained in our government and public institutions. On Tuesday, for example, Texas’ State Board of Education met to discuss a newly proposed bible-focused curriculum for Texas public schools.

At the same time, Pew Research Center polling found that 80% of U.S. adults think religion is playing a smaller role in American life than before.

Today, we kick off a weekly series exploring religion and politics in Texas. To start, the Texas Newsroom’s Blaise Gainey reports on where we are today – and how we got here.

The ACLU files briefs in Llano County book ban case

The American Civil Liberties Union and several other organizations have filed legal briefs in a lawsuit against Llano County over the removal of books from its public library.

The ongoing case challenges whether the county violated First Amendment rights by taking certain titles off the shelves. Texas Public Radio’s Camille Phillips reports:



Texas faces shortage of county medical examiners

Webb County, along the U.S.-Mexico border, is lucky to have a medical examiner, but it’s struggling under the weight of requests from other counties. Texas faces a severe shortage of medical examiners, leaving counties overwhelmed and unable to inspect bodies following sudden or unexplained deaths.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina joins the Standard to discusses how this shortage is impacting the region and the justice system.

Apple makes a surprising move into hearing aid technology

Apple’s latest product showcase didn’t just focus on new iPhones; it also hinted at innovations in medical tech. The company’s popular AirPods are being upgraded with features that blur the line between earbuds and hearing aids, adding to the tech giant’s healthcare initiatives.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the Standard to explain Apple’s pivot into the medical-adjacent space and what these changes mean for consumers.

Finding home with the Sudanese community in North Texas

Sudanese poet Shams Alkamil moved to America at a young age, where she struggled to fit into American culture and accept her own background. Resettling in North Texas nearly a decade ago changed Alkamil’s perspective of home, as she found comfort with the local Sudanese community while civil war continues in Sudan.

As part of NPR’s Next Generation Radio project, Penelope Rivera shares her story.

El Paso-area landmark recognizes bracero’s contributions during WWII and Korean War

In the fields of West Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border, lie the remains of buildings tied to an important moment in history. These served as recruitment centers for the Bracero Program, where Mexican men filled critical labor shortages during WWII and the Korean War.

A new national historical landmark honors their contributions to agriculture and infrastructure. KTEP’s Angela Kocherga reports:



Palestine fights Union Pacific’s move to leave town despite 1872 contract

The city of Palestine, once a booming railroad town, is in a legal battle with Union Pacific to enforce an 1872 contract that promised the railroad company would stay “forever.” But Union Pacific has made moves to leave the town.

Amber Gaudet, transportation reporter for The Dallas Morning News, joins us with the latest.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.