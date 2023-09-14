Texas Standard for Sept. 14, 2023: What happened in Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial yesterday?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

What happened in Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial yesterday?

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial continues this morning after some dramatic moments Wednesday – including a since-resolved legal skirmish over whether to end the proceedings that day.

With a recap of what went down and a look at what’s next, the Standard is joined by the Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán and the Dallas Morning News’ Lauren McGaughy.

Are Houston bus stops dangerously hot?

An original study by Houston Public Media found that bus shelters inconsistently protect riders from the heat – and in some cases, made heat worse. Taking measurements at dozens of bus stops, reporters sought to answer whether temperatures at the stops reach dangerous levels.

Katie Watkins and Sara Willa Ernst have the next part of their investigative series.

What to know about the Google antitrust suit

In what’s being called the most important antitrust case since Microsoft faced federal scrutiny in 1998, Google faces accusations that it wielded monopoly power over rivals in the Internet search business. The case, brought by the federal government and joined by 38 states, got underway in Washington this week.

The Standard’s tech expert Omar Gallaga has been following the trial and joins with an update.

Boerne woman finds family and career in Milan

Twenty years ago, a woman from Boerne, Texas, pulled up stakes and moved to northern Italy. She since become a bit of a celebrity, writing books and producing videos in both English and Italian.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan caught up with her during a recent trip back home.

What’s being done to make Amber Alerts more effective

If you live in Texas, Amber Alerts can feel like a common occurrence. Texas issues the most alerts about endangered children of any state in the country; out of 181 alerts broadcast across the U.S., Texas accounted for 17%.

But Amber Alerts are not always as effective as they could be, according to reporting by Texas Monthly. A new law that went into effect in June aims to solve that problem. The Monthly’s Sasha von Oldershausen joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.