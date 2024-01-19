Texas Standard for Jan. 19, 2024: The Texas movies at Sundance Film Festival in 2024 

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Standoff between Texas and the feds continues over Rio Grande access

Texas is disregarding the federal government’s demand to give Border Patrol agents access to the Rio Grande through a state-controlled park in Eagle Pass. The Biden administration gave Texas until Wednesday to comply. Instead, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded by defending Texas’ right to control the park.

The Texas Newsroom’s Julián Aguilar joins the show with the latest.

Justice Department issues scathing report on Uvalde response

A failure: that’s how the U.S. Justice Department is describing law enforcement’s response to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán reports that while the conclusion isn’t new, they could help victims’ families get the accountability they’ve been asking for.

This week in Texas music history

He’s a country singer who gave big breaks to Elvis and Willie. Jason Mellard with Texas State University’s Center for Texas Music History rhapsodizes about the birth of country music legend Billy Walker.

How Texans going through homelessness survive winter

Worries over burst pipes and power outages are common for many Texans in winter. But the challenges are far more dire for Texans without a warm, safe place to sleep at night.

Steve Allen, executive director of Irving-based LifeChange Housing Associates, joins the Standard to discuss winter’s toll on people experiencing homelessness.

The Texans are in and the Cowboys are out as the NFL postseason continues

It’s been a busy postseason for Texas’ NFL teams. While the Dallas Cowboys are out of the playoffs, the Houston Texans are still in it, and preparing to face the Baltimore Ravens.

Houston Chronicle NFL reporter Jonathan Alexander joins the show with more.

The Texas movies at Sundance Film Festival in 2024

Texas has more than its share of filmmakers and festivals. But for 40 years now, the kickoff to the calendar year of independent cinema has happened to our west – at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Austin native and longtime Sundance programmer Adam Montgomery joins the show with nods to Texas-related films in this year’s fest.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune senior managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.