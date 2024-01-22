Typewriter Rodeo: Patiently awaiting

This Typewriter Rodeo poem was written by request. You can submit your idea for a poem. Just contact us!

Patiently Awaiting

My dearest second born, i am aware

there’s nothing to compare

your spirit is yours and yours alone

though as a parent, i have my learned lessons

and newly earned stressors

but theres much of this path

that remains unkown

Embark with me please

on this brilliant journey

of loving, and learning

and finding the new

We’ve prepared a special safe place

in our home

awaiting the chance to celebrate

and cherish all who you are

we cant describe how excited

we are to meet you

