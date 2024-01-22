Typewriter Rodeo: Patiently awaiting

This Typewriter Rodeo poem was written by request. You can submit your idea for a poem. Just contact us!
Patiently Awaiting
My dearest second born, i am aware
there’s nothing to compare
your spirit is yours and yours alone
though as a parent, i have my learned lessons
and newly earned stressors
but theres much of this path
that remains unkown
Embark with me please
on this brilliant journey
of loving, and learning
and finding the new
We’ve prepared a special safe place
in our home
awaiting the chance to celebrate
and cherish all who you are
we cant describe how excited
we are to meet you
Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.
If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.