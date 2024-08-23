Ex-staffer for Troy Nehls sues, alleging workplace discrimination

A gay former staffer of U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, a Republican from Richmond, is suing the congressman’s office, alleging workplace discrimination over his sexual orientation.

Alex Chadwell filed a lawsuit last week saying he endured homophobic comments while working for Nehls’ office as a legislative correspondent and field representative. It also says he lost job responsibilities after Nehls found out Chadwell was gay.

“He said that he faced comments from the U.S. representative and from his staff, that they said they disagreed with their lifestyle, that they did not have a place in the office because they were gay and made comments like, ‘all gay people go to hell,” said James Barragán, politics reporter for The Texas Tribune.

Nehls’ office denied the allegations.

“They say they will mount a vigorous defense, and that they are going to fight the lawsuit,” Barragán said.

