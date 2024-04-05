It’s all many in Texas have been talking about for weeks: the traffic, the economics, the science, the star power, the animals, the uhhhh, refuse.
What was missing? A poem, of course. Courtesy our friends at the Typewriter Rodeo.
ECLIPSE
(for Maria)
We never take the time
Do we?
We are busy with our foodstuffs
And bills
And trying to impress
With the thoughts that wander
Even now
To what we will do
Later
What will you do
With this gift?
When time itself slips away
For a break?
Quick! It’s almost here!
Will you realize
We are just in these bodies
For the briefest of moments
Until the sun, or moon, or spiral galaxy
Moves on
Will you keep thinking
About what you will do
Later?
Or will you reach out, curious
Let yourself be pulled
Into the awe
Quick! It’s almost
Here.
