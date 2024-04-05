It’s all many in Texas have been talking about for weeks: the traffic, the economics, the science, the star power, the animals, the uhhhh, refuse.

What was missing? A poem, of course. Courtesy our friends at the Typewriter Rodeo.

ECLIPSE

(for Maria)

We never take the time

Do we?

We are busy with our foodstuffs

And bills

And trying to impress

With the thoughts that wander

Even now

To what we will do

Later

What will you do

With this gift?

When time itself slips away

For a break?

Quick! It’s almost here!

Will you realize

We are just in these bodies

For the briefest of moments

Until the sun, or moon, or spiral galaxy

Moves on

Will you keep thinking

About what you will do

Later?

Or will you reach out, curious

Let yourself be pulled

Into the awe

Quick! It’s almost

Here.

