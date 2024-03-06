Austin area braces for eclipse traffic surge

One of the state’s concerns is that last-minute sky-gazers could pull their hot vehicles onto tinder, dry grass and spark a wildfire in areas firetrucks couldn’t reach because of traffic.

Hill Country officials have spent months preparing for crowds. Sidewalk barriers are ready. Portable toilets have been reserved. Many local government offices will close April 8 or employees will work remotely.

The eclipse will end around the time school lets out. Some school districts in the path of the totality — including in Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Burnet, Llano, Fredericksburg and Dripping Springs — canceled classes for the day.

“We don’t want kids sitting on buses for hours trying to get through traffic,” said Roman Baligad, emergency management coordinator for the city of Dripping Springs.

Baligad warned people coming to the Hill Country to fill up their gas tanks or charge their cars and bring extra food and water.

“Fuel supplies may be hindered during the event,” Baligad said of the gas stations in less populated areas. “Same thing with electric vehicles. We do not have a lot of charging stations out here in the Hill Country.”

Drivers could also head north on I-35. Georgetown, for example, is expected to get more than three minutes of the total solar eclipse.

Austin is expecting “some traffic impacts,” said Jack Flagler with the city’s Transportation and Public Works Department. “Consider avoiding non-essential travel and avoiding major roadways if possible,” he wrote in an email. Street lights will turn on automatically, but it’s unclear if they’ll reach full brightness before the sun is blocked by the moon.

The city of Austin has no street closures planned for the eclipse. But city staff could adjust the timing of traffic signals like they do during major events including SXSW and the Austin City Limits Music Fest.

The Austin Police Department plans to beef up staffing in the days leading up to the eclipse, with officers receiving overtime pay if required, according to a memo from the city’s homeland security and emergency management director. Ken Snipes said the 911 call center will have more people working the weekend before the eclipse and through Monday.

The city is hosting watch parties at the Zilker Botanical Gardens, Butler Park and various libraries around town. Only one application has been submitted for a special event permit. That’s for a watch party at Waterloo Amphitheater.

Hotels in Austin are filling up fast for early April, according to CBRE, a company that provides data to hotel companies.

“There’s definitely going to be an uptick in hotel bookings for that time period,” CBRE vice president Kevin Donahue predicted, based on interviews with managers at some of the biggest downtown hotels. “A few managers said they’re expecting it to be fully booked for a day or so leading up to it and then probably a day or so after.”

Capital Metro hasn’t finalized plans for any changes to service around the eclipse. CapMetro’s 214 bus to Lago Vista is the furthest west you can go on the public transit network. The 214 comes every 40-60 minutes on weekdays.

Leander Station on the Red Line will get more than 3 minutes and 30 seconds of darkness. But CapMetro Rail doesn’t run to Leander between 9:04 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. For less totality but more frequent trains, Lakeline Station could be an option.