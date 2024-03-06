Austin area braces for eclipse traffic surge

From KUT News:
Some Central Texas roads could be jampacked with eclipse watchers on April 8, the first time in over a century the moon will completely block the sun in Texas.
Exactly how many people will drive to the path of totality is a shot in the dark. But if the last total solar eclipse in the U.S. is any indication, the gridlock could be historic.
“After the eclipse, everyone got into their car at the same time and there was practically an instant traffic jam on the interstate,” eclipse chaser Michael Zeiler recalls of the Aug. 21, 2017, event. His drive down I-25 from Casper, Wyo., to Northern Colorado — normally a three-hour trip — became a grueling 12-hour journey.
A Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson told a reporter it was the worst traffic he had ever seen in the state. Part of I-25 had a 403% increase in vehicles after the daylight returned.
This time, the traffic is coming to the Texas Hill Country. The eclipse will center over the scenic, tourist-friendly area that boasts some of the best April weather along the path of totality. Towns like Burnet, Llano and Marble Falls will experience close to the maximum 4 minutes and 28 seconds of daytime darkness.