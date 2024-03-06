Rep. Colin Allred will face Sen. Ted Cruz in November

From NPR:
AUSTIN — Congressman Colin Allred, D-Texas, has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, according to a race call by The Associated Press, and will now face Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the November general election.
Allred, 40, is a former professional football player who first won a seat in Congress in 2018. He’s been endorsed by big labor groups such as the Texas AFL-CIO and has stressed his support for abortion rights.
Allred finished well ahead in Tuesday’s nine-candidate Democratic primary, while state Sen. Roland Gutierrez came in second.
Cruz easily dispatched minor opposition in the GOP primary.