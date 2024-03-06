Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton went after their own in the Texas House. It worked.

From The Texas Newsroom:
The Texas House is shaping up to have a whole lot of new faces next year.
Nine Republican incumbents lost their seats and eight more were pushed into runoffs on Tuesday. At least 11 others had already chosen not to run for re-election.
This means that nearly one in five state representatives could be newbies when the Texas Legislature meets next in January. Adding to the chaos: the Republican speaker of the Texas House is fighting to keep his seat, which, if lost, could mean a nasty fight over who should lead the body.
What led to the bloodbath? The short answer: Republican-on-Republican violence.